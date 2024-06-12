Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan complains about hubby Nupur 'stealing' her comfy clothes; shares UNSEEN PICS ft. mom Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare earlier this year. The couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate destination wedding that took place in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on January 10. It was followed by a wedding reception in Mumbai that witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebs.

Now, recently, the star-kid dropped several unseen goofy pictures right before the wedding reception ceremony.

Ira Khan drops unseen pictures right before her wedding reception to Nupur Shikhare

Today, on June 12, a while back, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of unseen pictures featuring her husband Nupur Shikhare, and mother Reena Dutta. The pictures were clicked right before the reception as they were getting ready for it.

The first picture featured the couple striking a goofy pose, followed by Nupur having a juice while he posed for an endearing click with Ira’s mother, Reena Dutta. The last couple of pictures featured Ira Khan capturing adorable mirror selfies.

“Before it began! I was so fascinated by how odd I looked with full hair and make-up and sweatpants. It was too amusing. I loved it. Please notice how he’s always stealing my comfy clothes!! But then I get to cuddle him while he’s in them so win-win,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

In the pictures, one can see the couple was partially decked up for the event as they sneaked out some time to capture the goofy moments. Reacting to the post, being a loving husband, Nupur dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Additionally, several internet users also reacted to the post, calling Ira ‘the coolest bride ever’. A user wrote, “Omg you look so pretty” while another fan commented, “You were the coolest bride ever.”

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3 followed by a Christian-style white wedding in Rajastan’s Udaipur on January 10. A couple of days later, the couple had a grand wedding reception at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). The grand star-studded affair was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, and more.

