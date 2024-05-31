Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan drops mushy PICS with Nupur Shikhare; every husband will relate to his hilarious reaction

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her long time beau Nupur Shikhare got married earlier this year in January. The two are often seen painting the town red with their mushy posts and endearing dedications for each other. Dishing out major couple goals, yet again the star-kid took to her social media handle to post a cutesy wish for her now husband. Check it out!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan drops romantic post for her husband Nupur Shikhare

Today, on May 31, a while back, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her social media handle and dropped a romantic post for her husband, Nupur Shikhare. A total of 10 pictures encapsulated their happy and memorable moments, with a couple of goofy pictures of her husband.

She began her caption with a wink, hug, and squinting tongue emoji, further mentioning, “@nupurshikhare I love today. (accompanied by red-heart emoji) #iykyk.”

The post begins with Ira lying in Nupur's arms while he wraps his arms around her and the duo look towards the camera. Up next is a photo of Nupur having a snow cone followed by a cutesy photo clicked inside a flight. The next three pictures were endearing couple selfies. One of the photos showed Ira holding the hand of Nupur while he donned a band with "Ironman" written on it. The eighth photo on the post was another selfie clicked by her followed by a couple of candid pics of her husband.

Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare reacts to the post

In response to this, Nupur Shikhare seemingly looked quite overwhelmed, and being a loving husband he was quick to react to the post expressing, “@khan.ira followed by a kiss and red-heart emojis, Suddenly so much love (Accompanied by hand heart emoji) Good (accompanied by kiss emoji) I love you too.”

Furthermore, he re-shared the post on his Instagram stories captioned, “Muaaaaaahhhh (accompanied by kiss and red-heart emoji). Meanwhile, several fans and followers dropped hearts reacting to the post.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. She got married to Nupur Shikhare after a long courtship period earlier this year in January. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple then celebrated with a lavish reception in Mumbai.

