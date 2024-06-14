Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan drops quirky selfies as she repurposes her wedding outfit; Kiran Rao ‘loves’ it

Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare has been one of the standout events of 2024 so far. Aamir Khan's daughter married Nupur Shikhare in January 2024, participating in numerous ceremonies and traditions before concluding with a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai.

Recently, Ira shared some selfies confidently showcasing her re-worn wedding attire, demonstrating how it can be effortlessly embraced without hesitation. The pictures drew the attention of Kiran Rao and hubby Nupur.

Ira Khan repurposed her wedding clothes like a pro, Kiran Rao reacts

Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan shared some stunning selfies wearing her wedding clothes. Aamir's daughter also expressed her struggle while taking selfies in the hot weather. Ira also took a moment to appreciate her wedding attire and expressed how someone should not hesitate to wear it again!

In response to the pictures, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao showed love for Ira's photos and gave them a like. Meanwhile, husband Nupur took to the comments section, dropping heart-eyed emojis and gushed over his wifey.

About Ira-Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed their marriage papers on January 3, 2024, in Mumbai, in the presence of their loved ones. Subsequently, they had an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Dharmendra, Imran Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, and many others attended the celebrations.

The couple often shares sneak peeks of their married life on social media and never misses a chance for PDA (public display of affection).

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao is currently enjoying the success of her directorial hit Laapataa Ladies, starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

