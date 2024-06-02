Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan drops special PICS of brother Junaid Khan on his birthday; pens, 'You're growing up'

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan turned a year older as he celebrated his birthday on June 2. His sister extended her birthday wish to her brother on her social media.

Ira posted two heartwarming pictures and penned a sweet note to wish her brother on his birthday.

Junaid Khan gets a special birthday wish from sister Ira Khan

On June 2, a while ago, Ira Khan took to her Instagram Stories and dropped two pictures featuring herself and her brother Junaid Khan to wish him on his birthday.

In the first picture, we can see Junaid cutting a cake with a big smile on his face while the second picture captures the brother-sister duo taking a selfie. Along with the selfie, Ira penned, "You're growing up! You didn't crib about taking this picture! Love you so much, Junnu! Happy Birthday (red hearts)"

Have a look:

First look poster of Maharaj featuring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat released

After Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film, Maharaj will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2024, the streaming platform took to their social media handle and dropped the first look poster of the film featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan on May 29.

Sharing the poster, they captioned it, “The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!"

As we can see in the poster, Jaideep looks stout in the role of king and is seen standing against the backdrop of his lavish palace. On the other hand, Junaid in contrast to him has a newspaper in the background that reads, “Supreme Court Of Bombay.”

Junaid Khan's professional front

Junaid Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut with the OTT film Maharaj. It follows the plot of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. This YRF-Netflix collaboration will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The historic period drama is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and backed by Aditya Chopra.

Up next, we will see him starring alongside Sai Pallavi in an untitled film, primarily filmed in Japan.

