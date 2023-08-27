Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gives peek into her Sunday with fiancé Nupur Shikhare; drops mushy photos

Ira Khan, the daughter of famous Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, stands out among celebrity kids. Unlike many others, she hasn't pursued acting or the glitzy entertainment world. Instead, she's well-known on social media, where her openness and delightful nature have gained her a lot of followers. She has been dating Aamir Khan’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for many years now. The duo got engaged last year in 2022. The love birds keep sharing their pictures on their social media handles. Today, the duo has shared yet another adorable post.

Ira Khan shares an adorable post with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare

Today, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures with her beau Nupur Shikhare where the two can be seen in some hilarious yet adorable poses. In the picture, the two of them are looking at the phone that’s in the air and sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “If you’re wondering why the phone is in the air… so am I. @nupur_popeye tweetuummmsss what you do!? @bobbybroos,” along with some red heart emojis.

Nupur also commented on the post and wrote, “@khan.ira I was taking an aerial shot, my phone is a part time drone,” and added a dancing and kiss emoji.

SEE THE POST HERE:

Nupur Shikhare enjoys his Sunday with his lady love Ira Khan

After Ira, Nupur also took to his Instagram handle to share some cozy and mushy pictures with his fiancée. Nupur captioned the post as, “Sunday,” along with a sun and a red heart emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

Ira Khan talks about her depression

During a recent interview with E-Times, Ira Khan spoke about her depression and shared, “Depression is a little complicated”. She added, “It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad’s side. My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point.” Ira Khan was quite young when her parents Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta got divorced in the year 2002.

