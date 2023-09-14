Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is NOT getting married to Nupur Shikhare on October 3; star kid refutes rumors

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids. Quite a social enthusiast, Ira enjoys a great fan following on her social media. She is often seen interacting with her fans and followers as she shares her daily life updates with them. In addition to this, she is also seen spreading awareness on pertinent issues related to mental health. In her personal life, Ira got engaged to her long-time beau, Nupur Shikhare last year in November. While the video of Nupur proposing to Ira had gone viral on the internet, the couple had a dreamy engagement bash in the presence of their close family and friends. Now months after, the news of love birds tying the nuptial knot had been reported by a leading daily, however, the star kid has refuted all the rumors.

Ira Khan refuted all the wedding rumors with Nupur Shikhare

Today, on September 14, Ira Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of the news story which read that the couple is getting married next month on October 3. Refuting all the claims, Ira wrote on her Instagram story, “No no…Not getting married on 3rd October! Later, you’ll know when because I’ll be so excited that it will be hard to not notice @nupur_popeye.” Have a look at the story shared by Ira:

For the unversed, according to a story published by Bombay Times, a source was quoted sharing, “The couple has planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. It’s a three-day affair, and the festivities will include their friends and extended family, members. This one, too, will be an intimate affair minus the presence of any people from the film industry. Adding, “The father of the bride (Aamir) is extremely excited and is closely involved with the planning.”

Nupur Shikhare’s dreamy proposal to Ira Khan

More like a Bollywood film, Nupur Shikhare had proposed to his lady love, Ira while taking part in the famous Iron Man Italy show. According to a video shared by Ira, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer by profession is seen walking toward her in his race costume, followed by the couple sharing a kiss.

While proposing to Ira, he went down on his knees with a ring, after which both of them said ‘Yes.’ Ira Khan, who was all excited about the dream proposal, shared the precious moment on her Instagram handle and wrote: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.”

