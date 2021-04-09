Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan nails a handstand as beau Nupur Shikhare watches her; SEE PHOTO

Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her workout training with boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Take a look.

Back in February, Ira Khan had made her relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official on Instagram. The star kid had shared a set of happy pictures with him on Promise Day during Valentine’s week and expressed her feelings for Nupur. Since then, Ira has been sharing her mushy photos with the celebrity coach setting relationship goals. Right from giving him a nice haircut to sharing her candid selfies with Nupur, ’s daughter has been giving a glimpse of her romantic moments with him via posts.

Yesterday, Ira revealed that she has a perfect company for lockdown and is all ready for the lockdown with Nupur. Today, the stunner has shared a sneak peek into her workout routine with her boyfriend. Taking to her Instagram story, Ira re-posted a photo shared by Shikhare wherein she was seen nailing a handstand. In the click, the star kid can be seen doing a handstand with Nupur’s help who is seen watching her. Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, “Getting there…” Needless to say, the photo is not just shelling out some fitness goals but also speaks volume about Nupur and Ira’s strong relationship.

Besides her love life, Ira has also been quite vocal about her battle with depression on social media. Last month, she posted a video talking about feeling better but also feeling that there is a part of her that doesn’t believe in her and thinks that she is overreacting. She captioned the post as, “There are lots of parts to me. This is a conflict between the two of them that very seriously affects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burnouts are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burnouts.”

