Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare to have Maharashtrian wedding and two receptions: Reports

Just a couple of days, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt’s daughter Ira Khan taking to her social media had shared the glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities. The shenanigans were attended by her friend Mithila Palkar and Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan. The star kid is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. As per the latest reports, the couple will be following Maharashtraian rituals for their wedding.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding deets revealed

According to a report published in News 18, a source revealed that Khan Family is happy as they will be beginning their new year with a ‘bang’. The wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will take place on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel, followed by the two reception parties – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.

The report further suggests that lovebirds will have a Marathi style wedding as a mark of honor to groom’s roots. According to the source, most of the jewelry shopping has taken place from a popular store in Matunga, which is known for their traditional pieces and designs. On the other hand, the food menu will also comprise an eclectic spread.

In addition to this, the proud father, Aamir Khan is said to be quite excited about his daughter’s wedding as he has personally been inviting his friends and colleagues from B-Town to grace the special occasion and bless the couple.

The source was quoted as saying, “Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it’s going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur.”

For those living under the rocks, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer by profession and the couple got engaged in September last year in Italy. Two months later, an intimate engagement party was also hosted that was attended by close family and friends, including actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Earlier this year in October, Aamir confirmed his daughter’s wedding while speaking to News 18 and had stated that he would cry a lot at Ira’ wedding. “Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” he had stated.

