Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on relationship with parents; ‘Communication with my mother is slightly easier’

Ira Khan is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Ira is quite active on social media. Unlike her father and most star kids, she chose to stay away from the limelight. However, she enjoys a massive fan following on her social media following her lively personality. Though, Ira has been very public about her personal life and often shares her day-to-day life updates with her fans and followers. A few months back, she had admitted to battling mental health issues, now in a recent interview, Ira talked about her relationship with her parents while she went through those difficult times.

Ira Khan opens up about her relationship with her parents

In a recent interview with India Today, Ira Khan was asked whether her father Aamir Khan was absent during her early childhood days due to her work commitments and if it ever impacted his rapport with her. In response to this, Ira admitted that she had to actively work on her relationship with her parents because according to her, a relationship with your parents is the most intense relationship one will ever have.

She stated, “It’s the most complicated relationship you ever have because you care the most about what they say. So it will trigger you the most. And it’ll also make you the happiest. It is both ways. I think that there were things in my relationship with my mom, and then there were things that were in my relationship with my dad too. I think that because of what I was going through, I was forced to work on those relationships with both of them.”

Ira Khan admits her communication with her mother is easier than with her father

In addition to this, she further admitted that her communication with her mother is easier as she shared, “I think that right now, my communication with my mother is slightly easier than with my father. But I communicate with both of them as openly. However, I think in my head, I have this thing that my father is busy, even though he has always said, ‘if you need me, just call me!’ Now I have this thing that my mother’s always busy because she’s taking care of her parents. So at different points in my life, I have felt easier, depending on who’s more busy. But in terms of opening up, I am equally close to both of them.”

About Ira Khan

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. The couple also has a son named Junaid. After his divorce from Reena in 2002, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy in 2011.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spills how Nupur Shikhare helped her during depression: 'He held space for me'