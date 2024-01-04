Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reacts after husband Nupur Shikhare didn't arrive at wedding venue on horse

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally got married yesterday in Mumbai. The couple had a registered marriage in the presence of their close family members and friends. Ditching the conventional groom entry, Nupur was seen running on the roads in gym wear to reach the wedding venue. In the pap videos, Nupur was also seen interacting and taking hints from their friends standing on the road with cue cards. Recently, Ira dropped an endearing story as she reacted to her husband’s gesture.

Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare's unconventional entry to wedding venue

A day after their wedding, Ira Khan has been sharing captivating inside glimpses from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. A while back, Aamir Khan’s daughter posted another beautiful picture from the D-Day as her now husband is seen holding a mic and seemingly addressing the guests. Along with it, she also shared a snapshot from the video of Nupur running on the roads towards the wedding venue.

Reacting to it she wrote alongside, “He didn’t come on a horse. He ran to the venue. And I placed cite posters along the way (accompanied by a smiling emoji)”

Take a look:

For the wedding, Ira also discarded the traditional bridal lehenga and opted for a deep blue blouse paired with pastel pink harem pants paired with a matching dupatta. Nupur once again went against the tide and opted for a black vest and white shorts, along with green sneakers. He was in the same outfit when the couple signed the wedding registration documents.

Advertisement

Nupur Shikhare ran to the venue for wedding with Ira Khan

It was yesterday before the wedding; Nupur was seen running on the roads in athleisure with his ‘baraati’ friends. Letting go of the conventional groom entry and outfits, he turned heads with his cool entry in a black vest and white shorts paired with a pair of sneakers. According to reports, starting from Santa Cruz to reaching Bandra, he covered a total distance of 8 km.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that after officially getting married post signing the official papers, Nupur hopped onto a blue sherwani as the couple made their first special public appearance as a married couple. Apart from Ira’s parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani amongst others graced the occasion.

ALSO READ: Newlywed Ira Khan wears 'bride-to-be' headband as she drops pic with hubby Nupur Shikhare, but here's a catch