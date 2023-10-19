Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan regrets dropping out of college for THIS reason

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is known for being a vocal advocate of mental health awareness. She herself has gone through depression which resulted in her dropping out of college back in 2016. In a recent interview, Ira spoke about that time and expressed her regret for dropping out of college. Let's find out what she said.

Ira Khan regrets dropping out of college

In an interview with India Today, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spoke about the time when she was studying in the Netherlands at Utrecht University. However, she dropped out of college after going through bouts of depression. In 2016, she came back to India and took a gap year. But she regrets that decision now. She said: "I should not have dropped out at that point." Elaborating on the point, Ira said that in such cases, one makes a decision in "fear and in panic and sometimes you just need to wait a little while and see if it passes." She added that one should not make big life decisions during that moment of panic. "So I regret dropping out of college because I had actually found my friends, I had found my co-curricular..I had found those things", she added. Ira further stated that there were many reasons, including her therapist being on a break, that led her to drop out.

Ira Khan and Aamir Khan talk about mental health on World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10th, Ira took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her father and actor Aamir Khan. In the video, the 3 Idiots actor said that we go to school to learn maths and go to a salon to get our hair cut. He said that there are things for which we need help from professionals. Ira then added that similarly, we also need to seek help from professionals over mental and emotional issues. The actor revealed that he and Ira have benefitted from going to therapy.

Ira Khan's personal front

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta. Since 2020, she has been reportedly dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. In a recent interview with News18, Khan opened up about her marriage, revealing her wedding date. He said that she will be getting married on January 3rd next year.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

