Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says there is 'history of mental health issues on her mom and dad’s side'

Ira Khan, daughter of Lagaan star Aamir Khan, has opened up about her mental health. In a recent interview, she shared that she blames herself for her depression because she grew up thinking that she needs to be sad for people to love her. Read on to know more.

Ira Khan shares her mental health

In a recent interview with ETimes, daughter of Aamir Khan, shared that she blames herself for her depression. At the same time, she also said that her depression is ‘partly genetic’. During the interview, Ira shared how she grew up believing that she needed to be sad in order to be loved. Aamir Khan’s daughter has often talked about her mental health on social media and has also opened a wellness centre for mental health and well-being.

Ira Khan on ‘genetic’ depression

Talking about her depression, Ira shared that “depression is a little complicated”. She said, “It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad’s side. My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point." Ira Khan was very young when her father Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002.

Ira Khan on not blaming parents for her mental health

In the interview, Ira also added that her parents’ divorce was amicable and she does not blame them for her depression. She shared that even though her parents ensured that divorce was not made out to be a big deal, she had a different perception about the situation which made things seem the other way round. Moreover, one of the strongest statements that Aamir Khan’s daughter made was that she blames herself for her depression because she spent 20 years believing that one needs to be sad for people to love them. “I made this perception by watching a lot of movies. I remember being as young as 8 or 10 years old and telling myself to fake a smile, to repress my feelings… So that I grew up being slightly broken because I believed that only then people would love me. So, I systematically made sure that I turned out to be a depressed person,” Ira Khan added.

Ira Khan is actively present on social media and keeps on posting about mental health, its issues, and how to deal with them.

