Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares her opinion on Vir Das' 'time and hate' post; Check HERE

Hate is a strong word. And, we spend a good amount of our time ‘hating‘ people and things. Oh there comes our second strong word? Time. The thing is the combination of time and hate isn’t the best. Time is one of the most precious things in our life, and we can’t possible lose something so valuable to hate. In a recent post comedian, Vir Das reflected upon the connection between time and hate. Aamir khan’s daughter, Ira Khan is also one of us who got impacted by the post and shared it on her Instagram.

While sharing the post on her Instagram stories, the star kid indicated how much she related to the post. One of the lines in the post read, ‘When you’re at the receiving end of the said hate, don’t ever take it personally, it’s proof you have value. Thank them for your time.’ Referring to this line, Ira Khan wrote, ‘I wouldn’t even take the time to thank them. But I’d definitely take the time to share the post.’

Check Ira's story HERE

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Vir Das shared his two cents on ‘time and hate’. The thoughtful post, talked about understanding the significance of time and not give the power of time to hate.

While Ira Khan is not active on the Bollywood scene yet, you can always catch her life updates, her opinions, a glimpse into her family life on her Instagram account where she is super active.

Also Read: Ira Khan holds beau Nupur Shikhare close as she stuns in his mom's saree; See PICS