Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shines in floral jewelry; plants kiss on fiance Nupur Shikhare's cheek-PIC

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is known for being vocal about mental health issues. Ira also got engaged to celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare earlier this year. Recently, she also performed Kelvan. As the couple kickstarted their wedding preparations, Ira today took to social media to share a lovely with Nupur. Let's find out.

Ira Khan shares picture with Nupur Shikhare

Today, on November 6th, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely picture of herself wearing a lovely red saree. Her beautiful outfit was accompanied by floral jewelry. The picture is reportedly taken from a pre-wedding ceremony. Check out her selfie.

Ira also shared a lovely picture with her fiance and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. In the pic, Khan can be seen dropping a cute kiss on Nupur's cheek.

Ira Khan and fiancé Nupur Shikhare perform Kelvan

On November 3rd, Nupur took to Instagram to share some pictures from her Kelvan ceremony featuring Khan and her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare participating in the Kelvan rituals. Both their family members and friends were also present, all of whom had a joyous and fun-filled time.

Ira and Nupur to get married in January

Last month in an interview, Ira spoke about her wedding with Nupur which will take place on January 3rd. When asked if she wanted her wedding during the winter, she said, "I hate the heat, I cannot stand the heat. So my only criteria for the wedding was it has to be in a cold place and there has to be a cliff or a waterbody", she said.

She also revealed why they opted for that specific wedding date, i.e., January 3rd. She said that she met Nupur for the first time and went out on January 3rd, hence the wedding date is on the third. The 26-year-old said that the wedding will take place in Mumbai while smaller functions will be outside the city.

