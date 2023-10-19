Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spills exciting DEETS on her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has been in the news lately for being vocal about her mental health struggles. Apart from that, she is also in the news for her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old was asked about her upcoming wedding that will take place in January. In response, Ira spilled some details about it.

Ira Khan talks about her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got engaged in November 2022. The two have been in a relationship for a while, and Nupur reportedly proposed to her in Italy a few months before the engagement. In a recent interview with India Today, Ira spoke about their wedding, slated to take place on January 3rd. She said that she is not nervous but very excited about her wedding. When asked if she always wanted a winter wedding, she replied she hates the heat. "I hate the heat, I cannot stand the heat. So my only criteria for the wedding was it has to be in a cold place and there has to be a cliff or a waterbody", she said. Aamir Khan's daughter said that she wanted her wedding to take place where there is a mountain or a valley.

Ira also revealed the significance of her wedding date, i.e., January 3rd. She said that Nupur and her first time met and went out on January 3rd, and it will take place in Mumbai. The 26-year-old also revealed that they will be doing smaller functions outside Mumbai.

About Ira Khan

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Born in 1997, she also has an elder brother, Junaid Khan. Her engagement with Nupur was attended by Aamir, Reena, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, his nephew, actor Imran Khan, and others.

Workwise, she made her theater debut in 2019 with a play called Medea. Featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role, it was an Indian adaptation of Euripides' namesake Greek play. She has also been vocal about her struggle with mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

