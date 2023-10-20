Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spills how Nupur Shikhare helped her during depression: 'He held space for me'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is a vocal advocate of mental health issues and often speaks about it on various platforms. She also did a video with her father on World Mental Health Day. In a recent interview, she opened up on how her boyfriend and now fiancé Nupur Shikhare supported her when she was not doing well mentally.

Ira Khan speaks about Nupur Shikhare

In an interview with India Today, Ira Khan spoke about how her fiancé and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare was there for her when she was going through depression. She said, "He held space for me and I think he had the emotional bandwidth." The 26-year-old then said that Nupur had gone through his own journey and he was patient with her. She also said that she was behaving like a "really unwell 3-year-old or 6-year-old" at one point. In all these instances, Nupur took care of her. In the same interview, she also revealed that she did not want to be in a relationship with Nupur for a while.

Ira Khan on her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter will be tying the knot with Nupur on January 3rd, 2024. When asked if she always wanted to have a winter wedding, Ira responded that she hates the heat. "I hate the heat, I cannot stand the heat. So my only criteria for the wedding was it has to be in a cold place and there has to be a cliff or a waterbody", she added. Ira also said that the wedding will take place in Mumbai while the smaller functions will be held elsewhere. Revealing the significance of her wedding date, Ira said that she and Nupur went out on a date for the first time on January 3rd.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta and also has an elder brother, Junaid Khan. She and Nupur got engaged last year and it was by Aamir, Reena, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his nephew, actor Imran Khan among others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

