Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals why she didn't want to date Nupur Shikhare initially

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is someone who has slowly made a name for herself. She is very vocal about mental health issues and is involved in social work. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old spoke about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare and how she did not want to be in a relationship. Let's find out what she said.

Ira Khan on Nupur Shikhare

In an interview with India Today, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, spoke about how initially she did not want to date her now boyfriend and fiancé celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. She said, "Initially, I was like ‘we should not date because I don't want to get into a relationship with you, because I don't know what is going on in my head, who's if you want to deal with it or not.’ And I went back and forth about that thought for so long. Later, I realized he was an adult. Why don't I ask him? So, I asked him, I was like ‘listen, all these thoughts are going on in my head.’ And that’s how we started dating."

She further added that Nupur was patient with her and took care of her during her downtime.

Ira Khan to marry Nupur Shikhare next year

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare started seeing each other reportedly around 2020. They got engaged in November 2022 and the ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and Imran Khan. The two will tie the knot on January 3rd, 2024.

In the same interview, Ira revealed the reason they opted for January 3rd as their wedding date. She stated that they started dating on the very same date. Revealing the reason why it's taking during winters, she said: "I hate the heat, I cannot stand the heat. So my only criteria for the wedding was it has to be in a cold place and there has to be a cliff or a waterbody."

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta and she also has an elder brother, Junaid Khan.

