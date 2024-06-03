Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turns 'Gori mem' for pajama party with 'Gavthi babu' Nupur Shikhare; see PICS

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Prior to the grand affair, the couple officially registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, followed by a grand reception in the city. Ahead of their Udaipur wedding, they had also hosted a lively pajama party for close friends and family.

Nupur recently unveiled some stunning unseen snapshots from their pajama party, featuring himself and Ira Khan, and they're truly captivating.

Nupur Shikhare shares unseen photos with Ira Khan from pajama party

Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram to share some delightful snapshots from their pajama party. In the photos, Ira is charmingly adorned in comfortable pajamas with two adorable buns in her hair, while Nupur exudes style in a lungi.

Another image captures Ira gracefully resting her chin on Nupur's hand as he exudes his characteristic flair. In the background, a banner displaying "pajama party" is prominently featured.

Alongside the photos, Nupur captioned them, "Gavthi babu aur Gori mem. P.S. doubt the apt song." Fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart emoticons as soon as he shared the pictures.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled pajama party

Earlier, Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie, shared a video that showed her and friends singing Taylor Swift's Love Story, with Ira Khan charmingly performing for Nupur. In another video that went viral, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are seen dancing to Rihanna's hit song Please Don’t Stop The Music.

A video also showed Nupur Shikhare and his groom squad making a grand entrance at the pajama party, all donning white shirts and lungis. Nupur steals the spotlight with his smooth dance moves, grooving to the beats of the iconic Lungi Dance.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare earlier this year in January following a lengthy courtship. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur, attended by family and close friends, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

