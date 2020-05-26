Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak as she dresses up in a saree for the occasion; See PICS

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has wished everyone on the occasion of Eid through the medium of an Instagram post. She also dresses up in saree for the special occasion.

’s daughter Ira Khan is among the many star kids of Bollywood who manage to hog the limelight most of the time. Although Ira has not stepped her foot in the industry, she has showcased her talent in multiple other fields one of which is direction. She made her debut as a director for the play Medea by Euripides that was well received by the audience. Just like the other Bollywood celebs, Ira Khan has now wished everyone on Eid.

Ira has nailed the art of draping a saree as revealed by her through the medium of the Instagram post in which she also wishes all her fans,' Eid Mubarak.’ She looks gorgeous in a red saree and matching blouse as seen in the pictures. Ira wears a pair of silver-colored jhumkas that perfectly match her attire. She also wears a multi-colored bangle on one of her hands and a watch on the other to complete her entire look for the special occasion.

Check out Ira Khan’s Instagram post below:

A few days back, Ira won hearts yet again when she wore a yellow saree to attend the digital premiere of the movie Mrs. Serial Killer featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and which also marks the debut of Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan. Talking about Ira’s dad, he will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan which is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

