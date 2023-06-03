Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s ‘May dump’ features selfie with Kiran Rao, a quirky PIC of Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media, and she loves posting glimpses of her everyday life, on social media. Her fiancé Nupur Shikhare frequently features in her pictures shared on Instagram. Recently, Ira Khan shared a collection of pictures from the previous month. Apart from Nupur Shikhare, her ‘May dump’ pictures also featured Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ira Khan’s ‘May dump’ pics featuring Kiran Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ira Khan’s latest post featured 10 pictures. The first one showed Ira Khan writing over a green jacket with a marker. The next picture featured her fiancé Nupur. In another one, Ira Khan is seen posing with her pet dog. One of the pictures also shows Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao kissing Ira’s cheek. The selfie seems to have been clicked by Ira, who is seen in black athleisure, while Kiran Rao is seen in a yellow kurta. The following picture shows Fatima Sana Shaikh with a quirky wig on her head. Fatima rocked an oversized tee, and she is seen wearing a long black and silver wig.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira Khan wrote, “May dump. I want less heat. And more mangoes.” In the comments section, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Hahaha the wig!” Take a look at the post below!

Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh share a great bond with each other. She was also present at Ira Khan’s 25th birthday bash. Ira hosted a Ted Lasso-themed birthday party at home, and it was attended by Fatima, Nupur Shikhare, Zayn Khan, cousin Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, Lekha Washington, Mithila Palkar and others. Sharing videos from her birthday celebration, Ira wrote, “You guys are my Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Keeley, Rebecca, Higgins, Diamond Dogs, Jamie, Roy, DANNI, Sam, Isaac, RICHMOND!! Yes we had a Ted Lasso trivia. Yes I won.”

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh drops UNSEEN PIC with Ira Khan; Pens sweet wish for her on 25th birthday