Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira says she hated herself for her privilege: ‘It took me three years to accept myself’

Ira Khan made headlines when she openly started talking about her mental health issues. She made use of the fact that she is acclaimed actor Aamir Khan's daughter and started advocating for the right causes. In a recent interview, the star kid spoke about her struggles with the privilege that comes with being a child of a famous Bollywood celebrity.

Ira Khan says she hated herself for three years for her privilege

Ira was in an exclusive interview with India Today, where she spoke about her struggles dealing with the fact that she’s a star kid. Acknowledging her privilege, she said that she has been harsh on herself and judged herself, too. “I was like, ‘What are you useless human being? You don't have the right to be depressed, you have so much privilege’.” She further added that after hating herself for three years, she finally accepted herself the way she was. Hence, now when people hate her, it doesn’t bother Ira.

Ira Khan shared she doesn’t read comments on social media to protect her sanity

With stardom comes a lot of hate and judgment. The same happened with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira. Even though she has been actively posting about her life on social media, she refrains from reading the comments on her posts to avoid negativity. Talking about protecting herself from the online hate, Ira said, “The privilege, it's obvious, it's there. I know it's there. I fully understand why people get irritated with me and put angry comments on my Instagram. I don't read, but I've been told there are lots of mean things in my Instagram comments.”

Even though she knows what’s going on, she is fine with it. She thinks that people online face financial struggles, among other things, which she doesn’t have. Hence, when they look at her, they feel that why is she complaining when she has everything. She gets that they must be feeling frustrated. Ira further added, “The problem is that feelings are all subjective and they don't really care whether you have money or not, but I don't know what's going on in your life. So, you do you and I'll do me.”

She is currently prepping to get married to her fiancé Nupur Shikhare reportedly on January 3, next year.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spills exciting DEETS on her wedding with Nupur Shikhare