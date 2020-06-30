Aamir Khan's Ghulam co star Javed Hyder clarifies he is not selling vegetables after TikTok videos go viral

Javed Hyder has now clarified these rumours and said that he has not resorted to selling vegetables to make ends meet. He said that he made those videos to keep himself busy during lockdown.

Television and movie actor Javed Hyder, who has worked in supporting roles, went viral on social media on Monday as his TikTok videos selling vegetables went viral. The video was first posted by Dolly Bindra who revealed that Hyder was selling vegetables for a living. However, Dabangg 3 and Ghulam actor has now clarified these rumours and said that he has not resorted to selling vegetables to make ends meet. He clarified that he made those videos to keep himself busy during lockdown.

Speaking with Times Of India, Javed Hyder said, "I am not selling vegetables. I am an actor by profession and currently because of lockdown, I am not doing anything. As an actor to keep myself busy and occupied I started making musical videos on an app. My daughter was using that app and she encouraged me to make some videos. Everyone is dealing with stress. People are committing suicide, they are facing financial crunch, they don’t have work, seeing the situation that we all are in currently in I thought of making videos. I know so many artists who are dealing with lack of work. So, initially, I started off by putting a few videos with good messages. Then one day I took permission from a vegetable vendor and shot a video with his thela (vegetable cart)."

Adding that the video did extremely well on the app and garnered over a million views. “Suddenly, the video started doing well and it crossed over 1 million views. I was very happy and the actor in me who was very sad because of the lockdown got excited. After that I started making videos to motivate people that no job is small. Today, with God’s grace I don’t have any monetary issues, but if at all it happens in future I won’t shy from selling vegetables as no job is small."

— Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

The confusion began when Dolly Bindra shared his video and captioned it, "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder." The actor had also starred prominently in the 2012 television serial Jeannie Aur Juju.

