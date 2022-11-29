Aamir Khan’s kids Ira Khan and Azad Rao hug each other adorably in this UNSEEN pic from the engagement bash

Aamir Khan ’s daughter Ira Khan recently grabbed all the limelight after her engagement bash with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare was held in Mumbai. It was a close-knit affair that was attended by her family Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azaad Rao, Imran Khan, and others like Fatima Sana Shaikh , Mithila Palkar, and others. The pictures and videos from the event has been going viral on social media since that day. Ira often takes to her Instagram handle to share pictures from one of her happiest days and now yet again she has shared some lovely snaps from her engagement bash.

In the new set of pictures from the engagement bash, Ira Khan looked gorgeous in her red gown. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with a smile on her face and hands on her face. The next picture caught her in a candid pose with a goofy face. The third picture has been clicked when Ira looks in the middle of directing something to someone. The next one is adorable as Ira hugs her little brother Azad Rao. The remaining couple of snaps sees her from dancing to leaving the bash in style.

Ira Khan reveals who was ‘happiest’ at engagement with Nupur Shikhare

Ira also revealed the ‘happiest person’ at her engagement with Nupur and it's not her father Aamir but her mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare. The star kid captioned the photos: "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s. @pritam_shikhare." In the photos, Pritam can be seen beaming with joy, one of the pictures also features her dancing with Kiran Rao. She was also seen grooving with Nupur, Ira, and their friends.

Nupur Shikhare's proposal to Ira Khan

Meanwhile, in September 2022, Nupur went down on one knee at an athletic event to propose to Ira with a ring. The couple also shared a video of their proposal on their Instagram handles and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." Ira has been dating Nupur for over two years now.