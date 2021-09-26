Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date pushed to THIS date in 2022; Official announcement inside

Ever since Aamir Khan had announced his film Laal Singh Chaddha, fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The film that stars and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. For all the fans who were expecting the movie to release in December this year, there is a piece of sad news for you guys as the release date of the film is pushed to 2022. Taking to their Instagram handle, Aamir Khan productions shared an official announcement regarding the release date. The official announcement read, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day 2022.” So now, Aamir Khan has left his Christmas spot and shifted to Valentine’s Day. Take a look:

The moment this announcement was made, fans went crazy. From commenting “this is the best news ever” to saying “we want trailer”, the comments section was filled with excitement.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan this film also stars south sensation Naga Chaitanya. Interestingly, Chaitanya, who is quite excited to work with Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist had personally called him to offer the role in the movie.

To note, the movie will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Interestingly, Kareena and Aamir were recently papped in the city and as they came together for a shoot. We are sure that fans cannot wait till the release of the movie.

