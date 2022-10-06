Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha streams on Netflix within 2 months of theatrical release

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres on August 11, 2022, and will now be available on the OTT platform Netflix. Unfortunately, the film which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan , Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles bombed at the box office. Made on a budget of nearly Rs 180 crore, the film was Aamir’s weakest box office performance in almost a decade. Earlier, Aamir Khan had said that the film will release on a streaming platform six months after the theatre release but contradictory to his statement, the film has been released within two months.

Netflix India made the official announcement via Twitter. The tweet read, “Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!” As per early reports, Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be released on a streaming platform next year. However, owing to the poor performance, the makers decided to release it sooner. Following the 2-month waiting period, Laal Singh Chaddha signed a deal with Netflix after a lot of back and forth.

Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of backlash following the ‘boycott’ call on social media. While the film performed well overseas, it failed to impress the Indian audience and could not even reach a mark of Rs 100 crore. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan returned to cinemas after 4 years.

