Aamir Khan's long time assistant Amos passes away post suffering a heart attack

's long time assistant Amos left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after suffering a heart attack. He had been assisting the superstar for almost 25 years. Amos who was 60 had been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital situated in Mumbai as per reports. This news has been confirmed by Karim Haji, Aamir's former co-star from the movie Lagaan. He also said that Amos had suddenly collapsed in the morning post which he was taken to the hospital by the actor, his wife and their team.

He leaves behind his wife and two children. As per media reports, Amos had recently turned grandfather too. As told by Karim Hajee, the superstar has expressed his shock and disbelief over the sudden demise of his assistant. Aamir has stated that its an irreplaceable loss for him and his family. Karim also reveals that Aamir was very close to Amos and that the latter treated him like his own family. The actor further adds that Amos had no illness and that the news of his death is shocking.

Amos who had been with the PK actor for almost two decades was also known as Aamir Khan's shadow for all the right reasons. The former had further assisted Rani Mukerji for four years during the time when Aamir Khan was away from movies owing to personal reasons. According to reports, Aamir Khan had suggested Amos' name to Rani. As per Hajee, both Aamir and Kiran are devastated after the sudden demise of Amos. Filmmaker Jaideep Sen who is accredited with movies like Krazzy 4 has paid his tribute to Amos by sharing a heartfelt note.

