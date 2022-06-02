Aamir Khan's 'Meri Mamma kehti thi..' dialogue from Laal Singh Chaddha triggers a meme fest on Twitter

Ever since the trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ came out, it has become the talk of the town and has been garnering immense love from the audience. It has also triggered meme fest on social media and now even brands are picking up its dialogues for their creative representation. And, undoubtedly, it has taken the internet by storm. The current craze of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on social media has inspired major brands to associate them with the film through memes and social media posts.

While brands are always inclined toward catering to new creative ideas, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has given them enough content to gush about. With the 'Gol Gappa' dialogue being the latest buzzword on the internet, brands are actively using "Meri Mamma kehti thi ki zindagi gol gappe jesi hondi hai, Pet bhele hi bhar jave, mann nahi bharta", as meme material on their social media handles.

The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.