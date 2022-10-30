Aamir Khan's mother suffers severe heart attack, admitted to Mumbai hospital; Report

Actor Aamir Khan 's mother Zeenat suffered a severe heart attack recently. The latest report suggests that she was at their Panchagani house when the incident took place. It is also reported that Aamir was with his mom in Panchgani as they celebrated Diwali there. After his mom suffered a heart attack, he took her to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

According to The Times of India, Aamir has been by his mom's side since then. A source informed the portal that his mom is recovering well in the hospital. The report also says that her vitals are stable and she has responded well to the treatment. The source also revealed that the family made sure that nothing about the incident comes out in public.

Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan's fallout

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress the audience. It ended up performing poorly at the box office. Despite making a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, it failed to impress cinema lovers. The boycott trend and cancel culture highly affected the film. After the film flopped at the box office, it was rumoured that Aamir is not on good terms with director Advait Chandan. Recently, Chandan took to Instagram and cleared the air. He shared a picture with Aamir and wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha."

