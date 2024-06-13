Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat gets a special birthday wish from Kiran Rao; Ira Khan drops UNSEEN PIC ft mom-in-law

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao may not be together but their divorce does not stop them from sharing a warm bond. These two are often seen cheering and supporting each other.

The Laapataa Ladies director in her earlier interviews has often expressed how she still shares the same bond with her ex-husband’s family. And today we get to see proof of it as she extended a birthday wish to PK star’s mother.

Kiran Rao wishes Aamir Khan’s mother

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiran Rao shared a picture of Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain. She looked lovely in a green-colored salwar kameez and had a faint smile on her face. Sharing this picture, Kiran wrote, “Happy Birthday Ammi”.

For the unversed, it is her 90th birthday today and several reports have been doing the rounds that the Dhoom 3 star wishes to have a grand celebration for her.

Check it out:

Ira Khan drops adorable snap to wish her grandmother

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dropped an adorable picture to wish her grandmother. In the snap, we can see Zeenat Hussain sitting on a chair as Ira’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare plants a kiss on her forehead. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadi” with a red heart emoji. This picture appears from her wedding ceremony with Nupur Shikhare.

Check it out:

Aamir Khan’s work front

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. After that, he produced his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Nitanshi Goel. It has created quite a wave at the box office.

Now he is all set to face the camera yet again in Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor has already started shooting for this film and recently he was in Vadodara for the shoot. The actor is paired opposite Genelia D’Souza in this one.

Kiran Rao’s work front

The director-producer is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Laapataa Ladies. She has no announcements of future films as of now.

