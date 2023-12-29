Aamir Khan's sea-facing Bandra building to be redeveloped by MICL Group: Report

Aamir Khan is easily one of the most successful and influential Bollywood actors of all time. In a career spanning over decades, Khan has acted in several acclaimed and blockbuster films.

Just like most actors, he has also invested in properties in Mumbai. Recent media reports suggest that one of his properties in Bandra is getting redeveloped. Let's find out more about this.

Aamir Khan's property getting redeveloped

According to a Mid Day report published on Friday, Aamir Khan's partly owned sea-facing building in Mumbai's Bandra region will be redeveloped. The property is situated in Bandra West's posh Pali Hill area and stands on a plot of approximately 37,000 square feet. Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) will start its redevelopment in mid-2024.

The Pali Hill property is called Virgo CHS Ltd. and it consists of two wings – Bella Vista and Marine. Out of 24 flats, 9 are owned by the Dangal actor. Reportedly, The building will have ultra-luxury flats with an area of 50,000 square feet with a targeted expected revenue of around 500 crore. The redevelopment work with be done by MICL and an associate company.

Once the redevelopment is done, the owners will get bigger flats and approximately 55-60 percent extra. The flats are the revamping are likely to cost around 125 thousand rupees per square foot. The entire stretch of Bandra west to Oshiwara is home to several Bollywood celebrities.

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. A remake of Forrest Gump, the film failed to do well at the box office. He will be next seen in Sitare Zameen Par which he will also produce. Apart from that, he has three films in line as a producer. These include Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies, a film with son Junaid Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol. The latter will mark his reunion with Santoshi after Andaz Apna Apna.

