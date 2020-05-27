Aamir Khan's son Azad Khan is surprised by sister Ira Khan's retro look
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is a social media butterfly and often makes headlines for her pictures and videos. Her latest post was on the occasion of Eid as the family celebrated together. And for the festival, the aspiring director and writer dressed up in a saree. Just days before Eid, Ira had also shared a super fun photo with her half-brother Azad Khan -- Aamir and Kiran Rao's son. The picture was proof that the two were goofing around with some photo filters on social media.
In the black and white photo, Ira can be seen donning a hat with red lips. Whereas, Azad seems kind of surprised with Ira's fashionista retro look. Sharing the photo, Ira captioned it, "Quarantine buddy," with an orange heart emoji. Check out Ira's adorable picture below:
Although Ira has not stepped her foot in the industry, she has showcased her talent in multiple other fields one of which is direction. She made her debut as a director for the play Medea by Euripides that was well received. Ira, Aamir, Kiran Rao came together earlier this month for the screening Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer from the comfort of their home. They were all dressed up for the same and Aamir even sported a dapper suit. For the unversed, Aamir's niece Zayn Marie made her debut with a supporting role in the film.
And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry . . . #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan
