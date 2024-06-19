Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor take over Delhi NCR for next shooting schedule of their rom-com

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan appears to have a busy schedule lined up. He is currently preparing for the release of his next film titled Maharaj. Additionally, recent reports indicate that he is now in Delhi NCR with Khushi Kapoor, and the two have commenced the second leg of shooting for their upcoming untitled romantic comedy.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor shoot for romantic comedy in Delhi NCR

A recent Hindustan Times report suggests that the second shoot schedule of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer has already commenced in the Delhi-NCR region. Notably, the first phase of shooting concluded in Mumbai and now the pair is filming in the capital.

The team began shooting here three to four days ago and expects the schedule to last another 10-12 days. While the supporting cast has been joining the shoot as required, both Junaid and Khushi are scheduled to remain throughout the entire filming period.

The report also mentions that upcoming days will see a mix of indoor and outdoor shoots. The team has outlined plans to film in various locations such as Noida Sector 30, Sunder Nursery, and Connaught Place, emphasizing a dynamic shooting approach across different sites rather than staying stationary.

Additionally, for an authentic college atmosphere, certain scenes are scheduled to be filmed at a university and hostel in Noida.

About Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com

The film is said to be directed by Advait Chauhan, known for directing Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Details about the movie remain undisclosed, and the makers are currently planning for a theatrical release.

Junaid Khan on the work front

Junaid Khan's debut movie Maharaj, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, was originally scheduled for release on June 14, 2024. However, the film recently faced a setback after a stay order from the Gujarat High Court, which has since been challenged by YRF and Netflix.

Apart from this, Khan also completed filming for his second movie alongside South superstar Sai Pallavi. Reports indicate that the second untitled film was filmed amidst the tranquil landscapes of Japan.

Khushi Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor marked her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and others. Following this, Kapoor is set to appear in Naadaniyaan, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan.

