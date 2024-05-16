Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan starts prepping for his third movie co-starring Khushi Kapoor: Report

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, is preparing for his highly anticipated debut in Bollywood, showing commendable progress in his projects. Before his much-awaited first film Maharaj with Yash Raj Films, Junaid has already finished filming for his second untitled project alongside Sai Pallavi. Currently, he is getting ready for another cinematic venture with Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor and Archies star.

According to reports, Junaid Khan has commenced preparations for his third project with Khushi.

Junaid Khan begins preparing for third project with Khushi Kapoor

A source familiar with the production disclosed that Junaid has already started preparations for his third project even before the release of his debut film. The source further mentioned that he is currently filming with Khushi for this project, which differs from his previous two films.

The source said, "Junaid has already finished shooting for two films, and now he's ready to dive into his third project, which is very different from the previous two."

"His untitled next will see him sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor, which has piqued curiosity and for good reasons," the source further added.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is set to make his Bollywood debut with Maharaj, marking one of the most anticipated debuts of the year. However, his journey into acting didn't commence amidst the glitz and glamour of the silver screen. Devoted to his craft, Junaid has spent years refining his skills in theatre, garnering praise for his stage performances. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Reports indicate that Junaid Khan's second untitled film was filmed amidst the tranquil landscapes of Japan. Despite encountering unforeseen challenges, such as an unexpected but delightful snowfall, the production adeptly navigated obstacles and progressed seamlessly.