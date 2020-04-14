Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan stranded in Panchgani farmhouse amid lockdown extension

Just like Salman Khan who is stuck at his farmhouse, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is also stranded in their Panchgani famhouse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day lockdown comes to an end on 14 April, but PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown on Tuesday morning. Now, the lockdown across India has been extended to 3 May. Amid all this, just like you and I, many celebs are locked up inside their houses. One of them is who is stuck at his farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. And to add to that list, 's son Junaid Khan is also stranded in their Panchgani famhouse.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Junaid is left with no way to travel to the city and is thus staying put at the family bungalow at the hill station. As for Aamir, the actor is living with wife Kiran and their son at their suburban residence in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Aamir had taken to social media to thank all those who have been tirelessly working to fight the coronavirus battle in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir wrote, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you (sic)."

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha this year alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×