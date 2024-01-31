Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to play romantic hero in 2nd film? Actor to visit Japan to check on the progress

Aamir Khan undoubtedly is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood currently. He has given us some of the most unforgettable characters and films. But now, his son Junaid Khan is all set to take his legacy ahead by following in his footsteps. We all know by now that he is geared up to make his big Bollywood debut with Maharaja. Along with this one, he is also shooting for his second film in Japan.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan shooting for his second film in Japan

Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan is all set to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theater for over 7 years. He is also currently shooting for his second film, which is a film produced by Aamir Khan Productions in Japan. A source close to the project shares, “After wrapping a shoot schedule in Mumbai, the production unit has moved to Japan to shoot the next schedule.”

It also said, “While Aamir sir is in Mumbai, he is in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything is progressing on the film. He is extremely gung ho about this film and is also planning a make quick trip to Japan to see how it’s all shaping up.”

Junaid Khan will be seen in a romantic role in this film

It is said that the film currently in the works is set to capture the picturesque landscapes of Sapporo, a location that has never been showcased on the silver screen before. The anticipation surrounding this project continues to mount, promising audiences a unique visual experience with the unexplored charm of Sapporo as well as viewing Junaid in a romantic role.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

For the past couple of weeks, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been all over the news for getting hitched to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple got their wedding registered in Mumbai after which they flew to Udaipur for a fun-filled 4 day wedding festivity only to return for a star-studded reception in the film city. We have seen the Lagaan star setting cool father goals at the wedding, thanks to Ira’s Instagram posts.

