Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to play transwoman in his play Strictly Unconventional: Reports

Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta is all set to make his Bollywood debut very soon. However, the star kid has been working in theatre plays for quite some time now and has already proven his mettle as an actor. Interestingly, the details about Junaid Khan's character in his next theatre play, are now garnering the attention of the audience.

Junaid Khan to play a transwoman in his next theatre play

According to the latest reports by News18, the young actor will be next seen in an upcoming play named Strictly Unconventional, which is slated to have its debut show at the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, on November 15, 2023, evening. Junaid Khan is reportedly appearing in a double role in the play, and one of his characters is a transwoman.

The latest updates suggest that the star kid's roles in the play are poles apart. For the part of the transwoman, Junaid will be sporting a unique appearance with a traditional feminine outfit and a wig. The details of the second character played by Aamir Khan's son in the play, are yet to be revealed.

Junaid Khan's theatre career

For the unversed, Junaid Khan reportedly kickstarted his career as a theatre actor in August 2017, with the stage adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's renowned play, Mother Courage and Her Children. Later, the star kid established himself as a promising talent in the field of theatre plays, with some notable performances over the years.

Junaid to make his screen debut soon

As per the latest updates, Junaid Khan will make his screen debut as an actor with the upcoming movie Maharaj, which is bankrolled by the prestigious production banner, Yash Raj Films. He has also wrapped up the shooting of his second outing, a love story, which will also mark the Bollywood debut of South star Sai Pallavi.

In one of his recent interviews, Aamir Khan revealed that Junaid was rejected in over 15 auditions, before landing his debut project. According to the superstar, he never had any intention to launch his son, as he believes that only talented artists can survive in the film industry, eventually.

