Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s film with Sai Pallavi to feature popular Snow Festival of Sapporo; Details inside

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is an actor par excellence and is rightly titled Mr. Perfectionist. But only a handful of us know that his eldest son Junaid Khan is also a talented actor who dedicated six years of his life to theatre to excel in his craft. Well, Junior Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Maharaj. Moreover, he will also be seen with ace Indian actress Sai Pallavi in his next flaunting the picturesque Japanese winters.

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi movie to feature Sapporo's Snow Festival?

Ahead of the shooting of his movie, Junaid Khan along with the entire film crew flew to Japan to recce the location in Sapporo and they were blown away by witnessing the breathtaking Japanese winters. The team also attended the famous Snow Festival during their time in the beautiful country. The beauty of Sapporo at that time of the year impressed the team convincing them that it would be an ideal background for the film.

A source close to the film revealed, “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.” The source further added that while in Sapporo, Junaid also paid a visit to Sapporo City Hall and had a pleasant chat with Mayor Akimoto.

“This interaction not only highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the city but also signifies the growing global reach of Bollywood. Never before has a Hindi film been shot in Sapporo, which makes it an exciting proposition to watch on the big screen,” the source revealed.

Back in August 2017, Junaid stepped into the world of acting with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children.

More about Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaj

Junaid Khan’s Maharaj is helmed by YRF Entertainment and will have a global release on Netflix. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the social thriller is inspired by true events. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

