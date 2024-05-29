Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Maharaj FIRST LOOK receives love from mom Reena Dutta, sister Ira Khan and others

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming Maharaj. After Pinkvilla informed you about the show's release date, makers dropped the first look poster with an official announcement today, May 29.

Ira Khan, Reena Dutta, and other celebrities have reacted to the first look of Junaid and Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj.

Celebs react to first look of Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj

After Siddharth Malhotra shared the first poster of Maharaj, Junaid Khan's mother Reena Dutta re-shared it to express her support and love. On the other hand, his sister Ira Khan wrote, "Junnnnuuuuu" and she added heart emojis.

Zayed Khan commented, "Finally, congratulations brother. Can't wait to see this one." Dia Mirza wrote, "Yayyyyy." Shruti Haasan penned, "Yay! Can't wait."

Have a look:

First look poster of Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's film, Maharaj out

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film, Maharaj will premiere on Netflix from June 16, 2024. Today, on May 29, the streaming platform took to their social media handle and dropped the first look poster of the film featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan.

“The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!,” read the caption alongside the post.

In the poster, Jaideep can be seen donning the role of a king, standing against the backdrop of his lavish palace. Meanwhile, Junaid in contrast to him has a newspaper in the background that reads, “Supreme Court Of Bombay.”

More about Maharaj

The historic period drama Maharaj is set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. It is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and backed by Aditya Chopra.

A source close to the development also shared with us that the trailer of Maharaj will be out around June 5, followed by a 9-day gap leading to the release. “Being an OTT release, Netflix has strategically devised a short pre-release campaign. The major push will come post the release when the content does the talking and creates more points for conversation,” the source added.

