Aamir Khan's son Junaid set to play a journalist & social reformer in period drama for his debut outing

Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case and Junaid Khan will be essaying the role of a journalist. Read details below.

While earlier reports suggested that 's son Junaid Khan will be staying away from the limelight, the young actor has now decided to bring his love for theatre and acting onscreen. Junaid, who has starred in several plays, will be making his debut with Yash Raj Films in an untitled period drama. Latest reports had revealed that South actress and Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey wil be playing his love interest.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Junaid is set for a big launch as he will be playing the role of a journalist and social reformer. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case which took place in the British India era. As per the report, Junaid will be essaying the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji who came under fire for exposing religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj by revealing that he had sexual liaisons with women devotees.

Based on a true story, Mulji was dragged to court by the Maharaj for his 'libellous' article in Gujarati newspaper Satyaprakash. The film is set to roll early next year as producer Aditya Chopra and the team is gung-ho about it.

A source revealed to the publication that sets for the period film will be erected in Mumbai. "Earlier, the team had locked a location in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, to build the set. However, Adi sir felt the film would need a bigger set-up and finally zeroed in on Madh Island. The construction work will begin in a day or two. Siddharth is eyeing to take the project on floors by early 2021," the source said.

While Junaid and Shalini have been locked for the film, rest of the cast is yet to be zeroed upon.

