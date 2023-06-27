Aamir Khan’s THIS gesture for his guests left Gippy Grewal in awe; Find Out

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is called Mr Perfectionist for a reason and his films are often a big blockbuster at the box office. Whatever character he must have played on the silver screen but in real life he is one of the most grounded and down-to-earth celebrities. Recently, he surprised all his fans when he marked his presence at the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3. This film stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. We saw the Dangal star bonding with Gippy and others quite well. Now in a recent interview with Lallantop, Gippy revealed one of Aamir’s habits that left him in awe of the star.

Gippy Grewal reveals Aamir Khan’s gesture for his guests

Talking about Aamir Khan, Gippy Grewal revealed that the Dangal star has a unique style. He said that whenever he has paid him a visit, the actor has come down to see him off and the interesting part is that 99% of the time he has come down barefoot. Gippy added that he always tells him to wear some shoes but he doesn’t seem to mind. Gippy further recalled the time when he went to visit him in Marriot, Chandigarh. There too Aamir insisted on coming down to see him off. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor said that there was a wedding happening at the hotel and there was a huge crowd because of it. “I told him that there were too many people and that he shouldn’t come down, but he pointed out that they’d recognize me, so how does it matter if they recognize him as well. This time at his house, there were so many people, and he saw each one of them off individually. And he won’t go back upstairs until you’ve left. Everyone wanted to chat with him also, and there was such a line of cars, we thought we’d be stuck there for a long time.”

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan is all set to work on the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Although this time, he will not be facing the camera but will be producing the movie. The actor had reportedly approached Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s Bhaijaan for a role in the film. But things did not materialize with Salman, following which, he seems to have offered this exciting project to Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. After hearing the narration, Ranbir has expressed interest in this ambitious project. He will be playing the lead role in the remake of Campeones if things go well.

