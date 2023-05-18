Aamir Khan’s THIS mistake during a stage show with Salman Khan left a woman bleeding

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest actors in Bollywood currently. Fans love to see them on the silver screen and if they are together in a film then there is nothing like it. Well, both the superstars of today started their careers around the same time and since then have grown at the same pace. They share a warm bond and it is not hidden from anyone. Apart from sharing the screen space together, these two have done several stage shows together. During a recent interview, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor opened up about an incident during their stage show in New York where a female got hurt accidentally. Scroll down to read the entire story.

Salman Khan recalls a horrific incident during his stage show with Aamir Khan

During his episode in Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan recalled doing a stage show in New York with Aamir Khan. While narrating a horrific incident the actor revealed that during the show they were supposed to throw soft toys from the stage towards the audience. It was during this time that Aamir accidentally threw a dandiya stick instead of a soft toy which hit a woman’s head and she started bleeding. In the same interview, Salman Khan also recalled another incident from a stage show in South Africa where Aamir Khan had announced to the audience that Salman would sing them a song. The Wanted actor was left shocked when Aamir said this in front of a large crowd but got out of this smartly.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. Fans loved SRK and Salman’s fighting sequence in the film. Now the actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh will be making a cameo in this one for which the superstar has already started shooting. A massive set has been built on Madh Island to shoot this sequence.

