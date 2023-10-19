Aanand L Rai announces release date of Kshitee Jog's Marathi sequel Jhimma 2; DEETS inside

Aanand L Rai has built his reputation by crafting relatable stories set in small towns, featuring characters who express love in their own unique ways. Following the tremendous success of the blockbuster Marathi film Jhimma in 2021, which had an all-female cast including Kshitee Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, Mrinmayee Godbole, Suhas Joshi, and more, the sequel to this popular film is scheduled for release next month, helmed by Hemant Dhome. Today, the film’s producer Aanand L Rai announced the release date of the same.

Jhimma 2’s release date announced

After the great success of the blockbuster Marathi film Jhimma released in the year 2021, Anand L Rai has now revealed the release date for its highly anticipated sequel, Jhimma 2. The film stars the same group of actors who were in the original cast, including Nirmiti Sawant, Kshitee Jog, Suhas Joshi, Suchitra Bandekar, Sayali Sanjeev, and Siddharth Chandekar. Helmed by Hemant Dhome, the film is all set to hit the big screen on November 24, this year. Apart from this, it is also reported that another well-known young Marathi actress will be added to the cast, and the announcement will be made shortly. HAVE A LOOK:

More about Jhimma 2

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Anand L Rai, and Kshitee Jog in collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions, Jio Studios, and Chalchitra Mandalee Production. It is directed by Hemant Dhome and written by Irawati Karnik. Jhimma 2 is set to hit theaters on November 24, 2023.

Jhimma is about five women of different ages going on an all-women's trip to the United Kingdom to celebrate womanhood. The sequel will continue the fun and explore their friendships.

Amid all these exciting updates, renowned filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all geared up to start his next directorial venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with popular actor Dhanush, likely around November-December. He also has multiple projects lined up under his banner, including Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba which features Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, and an action-thriller which is yet to be officially announced.

