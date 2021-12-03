Aanand L Rai on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand’s biopic: It is about the man, not about the sport

Aanand Rai is one of the busiest directors and producers currently working in the Hindi film industry. Aanand Rai’s last released film ‘Zero’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. His upcoming release ‘Atrangi Re’ stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in leading parts. The venture will be released on an OTT platform on 24th December. Aanand Rai has collaborated with Akshay Kumar again on his forthcoming directorial venture titled ‘Rakshabandhan’. In a recent chat with PTI, Aanand Rai opened up about the Vishwanathan Anand biopic.

Speaking about the biopic Aanand said, “It is an ambitious film. We are working on it (script). It is such an important thing, it will take time.” He added, “It is about the man, not about the sport. It is not about the champion but the man inside that champion and that is what we will try to do (with the film).” Aanand Rai in a recent chat with Pinkvilla spoke about Atrangi Re and mentioned that it is a journey between Bihar to Madurai via Delhi. He is glad to have had the entire cast believe in his conviction and perform with utmost confidence.

Speaking about his producing lineup that includes Action Hero and Good Luck Jerry, Aanand said, “We have a very exciting lineup with Good Luck Jerry, Action Hero, and Gorkha. They are all different subjects and as a producer, I want to expand to genres not done before. More importantly, all the subjects that we are bank rolling are original.”

