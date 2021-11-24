Aanand L Rai on criticism over Atrangi Re's casting: People must wait & understand reason behind the cast

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will soon be seen in Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will be skipping a theatrical release, and premiering on the OTT platform. In a recent interview with Mid Day, Rai opened up about the film's unusual casting, OTT release and more.

When asked about why they chose to go the OTT way despite the thunderous response to films like Sooryavanshi, he said, "When I started making the film, the medium was different. As a storyteller, I want to make an honest movie. My [idea] is to reach maximum people. I would’ve loved to have the film play on a bigger screen, but the deal was done, and we cannot backtrack on it. I am not heartbroken about it."

He was also all praise for Sara as he added, "I have gone on a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions, without a safety belt. Dhanush is like a brother to me. Directing him is a privilege. The crucial casting was of Rinku [Khan’s character]. Sara’s innocence is striking. I met her at a film premiere and knew she was the girl. She is on her way to become one of the finest actors in the industry."

The film's unusual casting was met with a lot of criticism. When asked about it, Rai said the audience just needs to be patient. "Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter," Rai said.

Adding, "I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong.”

