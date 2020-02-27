Aanand L Rai DENIES signing Salman Khan for a film; Says 'It was a rumour'

Aanand L Rai calls the news of doing a film with Salman Khan a rumour and discloses that the project never existed.

According to the buzz, was approached by Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai for a film. Reportedly, Salman Khan had a double role in the action entertainer. It was believed to be a con story based in Uttar Pradesh where Salman Khan was roped in as the leading actor. Currently, Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is running on the screens and the director-producer is also gearing up for his next venture Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, , and Dhanush.

While Bhaijaan fans are super excited about the collaboration, it turns out that the news of Aanand L Rai's film with Salman Khan was a rumour. Sources say that last year the director had approached Salman for a comic drama revolving around two characters who look identical. However, Director Aanand L Rai told Times of India that he never met Salman Khan with a script.

Aanand L Rai worked with Salman Khan in starrer Zero where Salman made a special appearance in the song Issaqbaazi. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, and in the lead. It hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and is Shah Rukh Khan's last outing up till now. After taking a gap of 2 years, the actor is now gearing up for his big comeback on the silver screen.

