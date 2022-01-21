Aanand L Rai gets candid about Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero; Calls it a ‘gutsy story’

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has always won hearts not just with impeccable acting skills but also for the choice of films he chose to do. The actor, who made his debut with Vicky Donor, has given several out of the box film in his career of almost a decade now. And now the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is making the headlines for his upcoming movie An Action Hero with Aanand L Rai which will mark his first stint in the action genre.

Recently, in a conversation with India Today, director Aanand L Rai had opened up on the movie and had called it a gutsy story which will be a game changer for Ayushmann. “We again have an intelligent actor called Ayushmann Khuranna (on board) who chooses his subjects and scripts brilliantly. His association with us has been a fantastic one. We did Subh Mangal Savdhan, and the way he chooses his characters is commendable. We (Himanshu Sharma) had decided together that this is a story that will give another dimension to his acting. Wait for another magical and gutsy story from Ayushmann and us,” he added.

To note, the movie is being shot in London at the moment. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has other interesting story in the pipeline as well. This includes Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh wherein he will be seen playing the role of a male gynaecologist and Anesk which happens to be a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha.