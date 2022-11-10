Aanand L Rai on casting Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero: ‘He is our first choice for any twisted story’
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about their upcoming project An Action Hero, and how the casting fell into place. Read details...
Ayushmann Khurrana is finally set to shed his boy-next-door image for his film An Action Hero. As the title suggests, the highly anticipated project which is helmed by Anirudh Iyer, is an out-and-out action thriller. The National award-winning actor is playing the titular character in the movie, which is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar. In a recent interaction with the media, the producer and leading man opened up about An Action Hero, and spilled beans on the casting of the project.
Aanand L Rai about casting Ayushmann Khurrana in the film
In a recent media interaction, filmmaker Aanand L Rai opened up about casting Ayushmann Khurrana as the titular character in An Action Hero. According to the filmmaker, the National award-winning actor is always their first choice for any film that has a twist. "Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist," said the producer, thus also confirming that An Action Hero is not just a conventional Bollywood action film.
Check out the first-look poster of An Action Hero here:
Ayushmann Khurrana about working with Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero
The talented actor, who is also well-known for his willingness to work with other prominent actors in two-hero subjects, opened up about working with Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero. For the unversed, Jaideep is reportedly playing the lead antagonist in the much-awaited film. Speaking about his collaboration with the 'Paatal Lok' actor, Ayushmann said: "I always feel, the cast needs to be good. Batman needs a joker for the right balance. I think it's always a team effort and a collaboration. I am a huge fan of Jaideep Ahlawat, ever since I watched Paatal Lok. I am glad, I for a chance to work with him. He has a parallel lead in the film."
About An Action Hero
As reported earlier, Akshay Kumar, the biggest action hero of Bollywood is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. The makers have not revealed the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the highly anticipated project, yet. An Action Hero is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, this year. The official teaser of the film is expected to be out in a few days.
