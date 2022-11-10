Aanand L Rai on casting Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero: ‘He is our first choice for any twisted story’

Ayushmann Khurrana is finally set to shed his boy-next-door image for his film An Action Hero. As the title suggests, the highly anticipated project which is helmed by Anirudh Iyer, is an out-and-out action thriller. The National award-winning actor is playing the titular character in the movie, which is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar. In a recent interaction with the media, the producer and leading man opened up about An Action Hero, and spilled beans on the casting of the project. Aanand L Rai about casting Ayushmann Khurrana in the film

In a recent media interaction, filmmaker Aanand L Rai opened up about casting Ayushmann Khurrana as the titular character in An Action Hero. According to the filmmaker, the National award-winning actor is always their first choice for any film that has a twist. "Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist," said the producer, thus also confirming that An Action Hero is not just a conventional Bollywood action film. Check out the first-look poster of An Action Hero here: