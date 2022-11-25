Aanand L Rai on the failure of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘I was trying to put it in a bracket’

Aanand L Rai , the talented filmmaker had a bumpy career with some massive successes and some major failures. However, this has not prevented the filmmaker from establishing himself as one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood. Aanand L Rai's last outing Raksha Bandhan, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role, ended up as a critical and commercial failure. The movie was criticised by the audiences for its outdated content and excessively melodramatic narrative.

In a recent interview with the new agency PTI, Aanand L Rai stated that Raksha Bandhan failed because he tried to put the film in a bracket. "I was wrong while making Raksha Bandhan when I thought let me give them something which is more of India and let me cater to the audience in the B and C tier cities. I was wrong in differentiating between the audiences. That is not my job. I should have focused more on the story rather than selecting the audience to whom I want to cater," said the renowned filmmaker.

"This is my learning from the film. We are trying to find out what story will engage the audience at this moment and in this phase. Post-pandemic we have failed the audience with that. Maybe, I went too smart with Raksha Bandhan. I was trying to put it in a bracket and that's what went wrong. It was my fastest film but I relished it. I never made this film in a rush. I had fun. I was always gutsy and never played safe. But I think subconsciously I tried to do that with Raksha Bandhan and failed miserably. I learned that I should keep on doing my work, without thinking of the box office." added Aanand L Rai.

Anand L Rai's upcoming projects

The filmmaker is now set to release his upcoming production venture An Action Hero, in December. The action thriller, which features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, and Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role, is directed by newbie Anirudh Iyer. The director is also working on the script of his upcoming directorial venture, which is touted to be an action-packed love story.

