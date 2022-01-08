Aanand L Rai REACTS as Vicky Kaushal urges director to cast him in next; Don't miss Sara Ali Khan's response

A while back, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush made its theatrical release in December and many B-Town celebs praised the movie for the stars’ performances and the movie’s direction. Today, another fan of the movie got added to the list - it is none other than 2021’s favourite dulha, Vicky Kaushal. The ‘Sardar Udham’ took to his Instagram to praise the entire team and even had a sweet question for Aanand L Rai. Well, what was sweeter was the director and Sara Ali Khan’s response to Vicky’s story.

In the Instagram story uploaded by Vicky, he put up the official poster of the movie and penned down a beautiful note. He wrote, “Kitni pyaari Film hai… mazaa aa gaya! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next Film Sir, please!” Now, now who can ever refuse this gorgeous boy? Sara Ali Khan reposted the post on her Instagram and enthusiastically wrote, “Thank you Vicky @aanandlrai sir cast me also again with him.” Hmm, Vicky and Sara together? Well, now we are talking! Coincidentally, the duo is already shooting together for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie in Indore. This will be their first movie together and fans are super excited.

Back to the topic at hand, what really melted our hearts was Aanand L Rai’s super sweet response to Vicky’s question. Reposting Vicky’s story, he wrote, “Thank you mere bhai… Aur Tu cast nahi hoga…tu jab hi hoga kahani hoga.”

