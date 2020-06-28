  1. Home
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is best known for his movies "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Raanjhanaa", believes in exploring new stories everytime.
Aanand L Rai says he tries to bring something new to the table with each and every film he makes
"I would like to thank the audiences from the bottom of my heart for giving so much love, this journey wouldn't have been possible without them.

"I try to challenge myself with each and every film and bring something new to the table which the audiences can take back with them," he said.

Also, Aanand L Rai has turned a year older today. He has received heartfelt wishes from the members of film fraternity on social media.

Actress Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Sir, wishing you all the love, luck and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon."

Sara is a part of Aanand L Rai's next "Atrangi Re", which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which all of them can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

